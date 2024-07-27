Beyonce has sent a message of good luck to the US Olympic team.

Beyonce has voiced her support for Team USA

The 42-year-old singer hailed several American athletes as part of NBC's coverage of the opening ceremony in Paris.

The Grammy-winning - who was seen sporting a a red, white and blue leotard - said in a video message: "Get a look at America, y'all.

"These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation. All rooting together for them.

"Come on, you've gotta love Noah [Lyles] and Sha'Carri [Richardson.] The fastest man and woman on the planet. They'll race the world anytime, any place.

"How about Caeleb [Dressel]? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie [Ledecky]? The longer the race, the better she swims.

"And I know you know my girl Simone [Biles]. Born to fly, destined to inspire.

"We've got superstars and we've got legends. We've got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here. Who gave up everything for one shot, and made it.'"

Beyonce subsequently encouraged viewers to throw their support behind Team USA.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker - who is married to rap star Jay Z - said: "That pride and that joy? That's what gets me about this team. And that's what makes me believe in this team. And that's why I can't wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days.

"America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate."