Beyoncé has dressed up as Pamela Anderson in a video entitled 'Beywatch' to encourage Americans to vote for Kamala Harris.

Beyoncé dressed as Pamela Anderson in a last-minute attempt to encourage people to vote

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker recreated former Playboy Bunny Pamela's 'Baywatch' character C.J. Parker's iconic red swimsuit look from the hit lifeguard show, as well as various other eye-popping outfits worn by the busty blonde in support of Donald Trump's rival in the US presidential election on Tuesday (05.11.24).

The raunchy clip – which sees the star caress her breasts - is soundtracked by her track ‘Bodyguard’ from her country album 'Cowboy Carter'.

At one point, the 43-year-old megastar fires as bang flag gun with the message: “VOTE!”

At the end a caption reads: "happy Beylloween."

She then once again reminds her millions of followers to cast their "vote".

The clip is simply captioned on Instagram: “BEYWATCH…”

The last-minute video comes just hours before Americans find out who will be leading their country next.

Beyoncé officially endorsed Democrat Harris for president just a few weeks ago.

The singer and her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland took to the stage at Harris' rally in Houston, Texas on October 25 after being introduced by Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles.

Kelly said: "We are grabbing back the pen from those who are trying to write an American story that would deny the right for women to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today that means grabbing that pen and casting my vote for Kamala Harris.”

Beyoncé told the crowd: "For all the men and women in this room, and watching around the country, we need you. We are at the precipice of an enormous shift.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future. We’re all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you. Let’s do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

Harris then took the stage and gave a speech on reproductive rights.

She said: "For anyone watching from another state, if you think you are protected from Trump abortion bans because you live in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York, California, or any state where voters or legislators have protected reproductive freedom, please know: No one is protected.

“Because a Donald Trump national ban will outlaw abortion in every single state.

“All that to say, elections matter.”

Beyoncé had previously shared her support for Harris by granting permission for her to use the song 'Freedom' at her rallies.