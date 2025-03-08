Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles doesn't want her granddaughter to go into showbiz

Tina Knowles doesn't want her granddaughter to go into show business.

The 71-year-old businesswoman is the mother of global superstar Beyoncé - who has Blue Ivy as well as seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with rapper Jay-Z - and while her eldest granddaughter has started to carve out a career in entertainment, she is not so keen on the idea of her youngest doing the same.

When asked about the idea of Rumi following in Beyoncé's footsteps, she told E! News: "Oh, I'm so proud of Rumi. All of my grandchildren, all of them are amazing. But I doubt it. I hope not! I hope she chooses to do something else!"

Tina then revealed that when it comes to her grandson, he has an "affinity for books" and their favourite story to read together is about "the smallest tree being the most powerful tree".

She added: "It ends up being the most powerful tree and saving the day, and he loves that book."

Last year, Tina - who is also mother to singer Solange, 38, with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles - admitted that she "truly believes" that a child's destiny is a result of how the parent chooses to bring them up, even if they have to navigate their tricky years through adolescence.

She told People: "I feel like the teenage years are the most difficult, but it will get better and you get what you put in. That's what I truly believe. The more you put into your kids, the more love and care and support you give them, the more you get out of it.

"I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother."