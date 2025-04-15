Emily Ratajkowski has blasted the Blue Origin space flight as "beyond parody".

Emily Ratajkowski was 'disgusted' by the Blue Origin space flight

The 33-year-old model and actress is "disgusted" after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' rocket flew an all-female crew - including his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, 50, pop star Katy Perry, 40, and 70-year-old journalist Gayle King - into space for a short journey which marked the first all female spaceflight since Valentina Tereshkova's solo trip in 1963.

In a TikTok video, Emily ranted: "That space mission this morning? That's end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody.

"Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?

"And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted."

As well as Katy, Gayle, and Lauren, the crew for the 11-minute flight was rounded off by aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, 39, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, 34, and film producer Kerianne Flynn, 45.

During a press conference after they returned, Gayle addressed critics by saying: “Anybody that’s criticising it doesn’t really understand what is happening here.”

She also emphasised the mission's inspirational impact on young women.​

Lauren also responded to detractors by highlighting the dedication of the company's employees.

She said: “I would love to have them (our critics) come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

She added: “They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them.” ​

During the flight, Katy brought a small daisy as a tribute to her daughter and sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ upon re-entry.

Gayle, who has long feared flying, described the experience as transformative. ​

The NS-31 mission was Blue Origin’s 11th human flight and aimed to inspire future generations by showcasing diversity and inclusion in space exploration.

Its crew experienced approximately four minutes of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth, where they were greeted by Jeff and other supporters. ​