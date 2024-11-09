Bhad Bhabie has blamed "cancer medication" for her recent weight loss.

Bhad Bhabie's cancer shock

The 21-year-old rapper - who shot to fame during her viral appearance on 'Dr. Phil' in 2016 with her 'Cash me outside, how bout dah?' catchphrase - took to Instagram to hit back at concerns about her weight loss and revealed she is taking cancer medication.

She wrote: "I’m sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight. Im slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."

While the star - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - did not go into detail about her illness, a family source confirmed to TMZ that she has cancer and is under the care of a doctor.

Additionally, her mother Barbara Ann Bregoli took to her own Instagram account to hit out at blogger Perez Hilton for his comments on her daughter's diagnosis.

She fumed: "[I'm] pretty heated right now at Mario, AKA Perez Hilton for going on YouTube and talking about my daughter releasing on her Instagram Story about her having cancer and saying he wouldn't pass it by her that she was making it up.

"How dare you,' you little vile piece of s*** say my daughter would lie about something like that. Okay? You're a dad!

"Go find another way to make some money beside talking s*** about other people. How dare you. And, I pray to God that none of your children never get cancer, okay? I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter is faking this.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie and her partner Le Vaughn welcomed their first child.