Bill Cosby has paid tribute to his The Cosby Show co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner following his death

The actor tragically passed away on Sunday (20.07.25) at the age of 54 after drowning while on holiday in Costa Rica and has been remembered by Cosby as a "great studier" after playing his on-screen son Theodore Huxtable in the TV sitcom that aired from 1984 until 1992.

The 88-year-old star told ABC News: "He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much.

"He was very professional. He always knew his part... He always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go."

Cosby - who has faced sexual misconduct allegations from a number of women in recent years and had a sexual assault conviction quashed in 2021 - explained that he and Malcolm remained close when The Cosby Show ended.

He said: "Malcolm calls here regularly."

Warner's cause of death has been confirmed as "asphyxia by submersion" by local authorities in Costa Rica.

The country's Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) explained in a statement that they "removed the body of a man who apparently died as a result of asphyxiation by submersion" who was later identified as the actor - who also starred in Suits and The Resident.

Malcolm "entered the sea and was apparently swept away by a current", according to "preliminary information" reviewed by the OIJ.

The statement continued: "The man was rescued by bystanders and taken to shore, where he received treatment from the Costa Rican Red Cross. However, he was declared lifeless at the scene."

Tributes to Malcolm have poured in from across the showbiz world, with his 9-1-1 co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt stating that the tragedy "hurts my heart".

She wrote on social media: "This hurts my heart. A gentleman, an incredible talent and we were so lucky to have him in the 9-1-1 family. Heartbroken and sending love to his family."

Comedian Sherri Shepherd described Malcolm - who is survived by a wife and daughter whose identities he has kept private - as "one of the most-grounded people I've met in our business" after working with him on the TV series Sherri.

She said: "As someone who grew up on TV, Malcolm remained one of the most-grounded people I've ever met in our business. To know Malcolm was to know a renaissance man that possessed humour, grace, humility and deep cultural appreciation. He was just a good guy!

"His passing is a true loss to the Hollywood community. He was a proud girl dad and loved his daughter so much. To his family, friends and all who loved him - my heart is with you."