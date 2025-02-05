Bill Gates feels "lucky" in his relationship with Paula Hurd.

Bill Gates has opened up on his relationship with Paula Hurd

The 69-year-old billionaire has finally opened up about his 62-year-old partner, whose romance was first reported in February 2023 following his divorce from Melinda Gates two years earlier.

Appearing on 'The Today Show', he said: "I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula."

The Microsoft co-founder added: "We’re having fun. Going to the Olympics and lots of great things.”

Paula previously married Mark Hurd in 1990, but the former Oracle CEO tragically died aged 62 in 2019.

Bill's rare comments about his new relationship come after he recently described his and Melinda's divorce as his biggest regret.

In December, he told The Times newspaper: "I'm more cheerful now. That was the mistake I most regret."

Bill also reflected on his ex-wife resignation from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and how he lost his meditation and walking partner, as well as their joint book club.

He added: "You would have to put that at the top of the list. There are others but none that matter.

"The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

And despite Bill moving on and finding happiness with Paula, he insisted he wouldn't change anything about his past, including the impact his marriage to Melinda had on him.

He explained: "There is a certain wonderfulness to spending your entire adult life with one person because the memories and depth of things you have done and having kids together.

"When Melinda and I met, I was fairly successful but not ridiculously successful - that came during the time that we were together. So, she saw me through a lot."

And having called their split his biggest regret, Bill has since insisted he would "still do" everything again.

He told USA Today: "Despite the fact that the divorce wasn't great, having those three kids, the work we were able to do together - even if I knew that it wouldn't last forever, I would still do it again.

"My business career, though there's been some up and downs, has been incredibly phenomenal. My kids are phenomenal. So it's even hard for me to complain about things...

"I've moved past the divorce, and Melinda's doing well. I've got a lot of work that I love to do. So I'm not really complaining about anything."