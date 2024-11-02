Bill Nighy "wanted to be a rock and roll star".

Bill Nighy listens to music all the time

The 74-year-old star has enjoyed huge success as an actor - but Bill actually "wanted to be in The Rolling Stones" during his younger years.

Bill - who lists Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison and Bob Dylan as some of his favourite artists - said on BBC Radio 4's 'This Cultural Life': "Music is a big part of my life. I listen to music all of the time. It’s constant."

Although the actor harboured ambitions of becoming a music star, he accepts that it was never going to happen for him.

He said: "I wanted to be in The Rolling Stones. I wanted to be a rock and roll star, frankly, but it was never going to happen."

Despite his success, Bill has confessed to being very insecure about his talents.

The 'Love Actually' star still remembers being mocked for his nervous disposition.

He shared: "My nickname was nervous. There are still people alive who will call me nerv."

Bill previously confessed to feeling nervous "all the time".

The acclaimed actor shared: "I felt nervous before we started filming, during rehearsals, when we started filming, most of the way through filming, all the time, actually."

Bill also admitted that he can't bring himself to watch his own performances back.

He said: "I see all the compromises, all the moments of cowardice, the default things I do when I can't pull something off. It's upsetting. It's always so far short of what you had in mind. Because somehow, what you had in mind is never translated into action.

"[Watching it back] would make you learn nothing except that you must give it up and do something else for a living."