Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and more have been confirmed to perform at the Grammy Awards.

The prestigious music awards ceremony will go ahead as planned at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, despite the ongoing wildfires, with a “renewed sense of purpose” considering the disaster.

Benson Boone, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims complete the first lineup announcement, with more names set to be added in due course.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said: “The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honouring the best in music this year.

They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need. We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

All the performers confirmed so far are nominees.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

There were fears the bash would be axed in the wake of the deadly wildfires still plaguing LA, which have claimed the lives of at least 28 people and seen thousands of residents’ homes destroyed and many more displaced since the fire broke out in the Pacific Palisades area on January 7, before hurricane-force winds spread the infernos across thousands of acres.

However, Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt said the show must go on with a focus on fundraising and supporting music industry folk impacted.

Shared by CNN Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister on X, a statement read: “Dear Recording Academy Members, Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

“This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

“In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals.”

Referring to funding raised for wildfire victims and the awards’ sense of “purpose” this year in light of the devastation, they added: “Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned.

“This year's show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else.

“The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music

community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”