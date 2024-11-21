Billie Eilish has been named as Apple Music's Artist of the Year.

The 22-year-old singer - who released her third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', earlier this year - has been recognised for her impact on the music scene throughout 2024.

Billie - who has already won a host of awards during her career, including Grammys and Academy Awards - told Apple Music: "Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honoured and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist of the Year this many years into my career."

Billie has actually become the first person to win Apple Music's Artist of the Year award twice, having previously won the accolade in 2019.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial, noted that the streaming service has been a long-time "champions of Billie’s work".

Rachel said: "From the moment we first heard ‘Ocean Eyes’ nearly a decade ago, we’ve been fans and champions of Billie’s work.

"It’s always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what’s been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn’t just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It’s that she’s blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has - on her own terms, in her own way."

Billie has enjoyed a hugely successful year so far, which has included being nominated for seven Grammy Awards and performing at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Billie's Grammy nominations include nods in the Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories.