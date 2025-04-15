Billie Eilish believes "being a woman is hard".

Billie Eilish has said being a woman is difficult

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter has "never really felt very beautiful" so admitted it has never really been a concern for her that her appearance could overshadow her work.

Answering questions from other celebrities for Britain's Vogue magazine, that 'What Was I Made For?' hitmaker made her admission when Nicki Minaj asked: "This may be an odd question, but you seem to be a bit uncomfortable with how beautiful you are at times. I could be wrong. Many women from all walks of life have felt that their work was overshadowed by their beauty or their physical attributes.

"Was there ever a time in your career, or before you made it, when you wished people couldn’t see you and that they could only hear the music, and really get a chance to just listen to the written words?"

Billie said: "Nicki, this question made me tear up a little.

"Well … like you said at the beginning of that question, I’ve never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way, so I definitely never struggled with the idea that it would overshadow anything since I didn’t even really see it myself.

"I’ve had to really convince myself that I am beautiful.

"Being a woman is hard."

Because of her huge fame, Billie admitted she dreams of having a day where she could do "normal" things without worrying about being spotted.

'Bridgeton' actress Nicola Coughlan asked Billie what she would do if she could be anonymous for the day, to which the 'Birds of a Feather' singer said: "I’d love to go ride on the subway.

"I’d love to just walk around outside for a day, that would be so nice.

"I would love to just do normal things.

"I would love to walk around a cute, popular neighbourhood or go get a meal, and not have to worry about hiding my face or my safety or about someone taking a photo of me when I don’t know."

However, when 'Beast' actor Idris Elba asked if she felt "proud" or "embarrassed" about having a unisex name, Billie admitted she " hated" her name as a child but has grown to embrace the moniker as she got older.

She explained: “I thought Billie was a boy’s name. That’s all I ever heard every day of my life.

"I remember just being so mad, and all I wanted was to have a girly name, like Violet or like Lavender, some sort of, you know, pretty flowery name.

"And it’s so funny because now there’s no other name in the universe that could be my name besides Billie.

"I love my name so so so much. It really is the only possible choice for who I am. I just feel like it’s exactly perfect for me and who I am.

"I was named after my grandfather, who was named William.

"So technically the first Billy I ever knew was my grandfather, but I never met him.

"The first female Billie I think I knew of was Billie Piper, from 'Doctor Who'.

"I loved 'Doctor Who', so I was very, very excited about that.

"But then at the same time, I was jealous and mad because I was like, 'Why would anybody say my name and mean someone else? Unacceptable!' "