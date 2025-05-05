Billie Lourd moved 'Star Wars' fans to tears as her two young children watched their late grandmother Carrie Fisher on Star Wars Day.

To mark the annual celebration of the iconic sci-fi franchise on Sunday (04.05.25), the 32-year-old actress revealed her son Kingston, four, and daughter Jackson, two, sat in front of the television watching their grandparent star as Princess Leia in 1983’s 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi'.

She captioned the Instagram post by spelling out "May The Force Be With You" in emojis.

'Pulp Fiction' star Rosanna Arquette commented: "Oh this makes me cry. How beautiful to see their big mama . Love to you."

Another user commented: "I’m not crying, you’re crying."

Fisher died in December 2016, at the age of 60.

Lourd recently shared that her and her husband Austen Rydell's two children may want to follow in her acting footsteps but she insisted she wouldn't be putting any pressure on them.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "But I don't want to put pressure on them to do anything [in show business]. But yeah, my kids are hysterical and cool and really good dancers and just awesome.

"We've all wanted someone to be a doctor in this family. Let's hope we get a doctor out of them. Whatever they want to do, I'll support.”

Marker the eighth anniversary of her mom's death in 2024, Lourd shared at the time: “It has been 8 years since my mom died.

“As my son would say ‘that’s a lot!’ I always dread this day. I spend so much time leading up to it thinking about how awful I’m going to feel. And my dread is usually right.”

She continued: “I woke up this morning with a dark cloud over me. But when my kids woke up the dark cloud dissipated and made way for bright glowing sunshine.

“Her death anniversary is like an emotional tropical storm. It pours rain a lot of the day but between the storms the light is more beautiful than on any day without storm clouds. There are no rainbows without rain.”