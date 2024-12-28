Carrie Fisher's death has given Billie Lourd a "deeper appreciation" of the "little moments" in life.

Carrie Fisher died in December 2016

The 32-year-old actress has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to her late mother, who died in December 2016, aged 60.

Alongside a throwback photograph, Billie - who has Kingston, four, and Jackson, two, with Austen Rydell - wrote on Instagram: "It has been 8 years since my mom died. As my son would say “that’s a lot!” I always dread this day. I spend so much time leading up to it thinking about how awful I’m going to feel. And my dread is usually right. I woke up this morning with a dark cloud over me.

"But when my kids woke up the dark cloud dissipated and made way for bright glowing sunshine. Her death anniversary is like an emotional tropical storm. It pours rain a lot of the day but between the storms the light is more beautiful than on any day without storm clouds. There are no rainbows without rain. (sic)"

Billie subsequently explained how her mom's death has changed her own outlook on life.

She continued: "There’s a great Anne Lamott quote, grief is “like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly - that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp”. And that describes how I feel today perfectly. Yes the grief weather is cold and yes I may have a limp but I am absolutely dancing through life (oops I quoted wicked?). And I am actually a better dancer with my limp.

"My grief has given me a deeper appreciation for all the little moments of life. So today I am griefful (griefy but grateful). I watch the magic that is my son and daughter and I know she is a piece of that magic. And I feel all the things. The grief. The joy. The longing. The magic. The emptiness. The fullness. And it all coexists in a profound way. Sending my love to everyone out there who needs it. [heart emoji] (sic)"