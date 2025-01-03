Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips are no longer living apart.

The couple - who married in 1995 and have children Jameson, 24, Vance, 22, and 19-year-old Brooke together - revealed in November they were living in separate homes after developing "an allergy to each other" but the 56-year-old singer has now declared the decision to be "very foolish, very unwise, [and] very destructive" as she no longer feels she needs space from her spouse.

In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, Chynna said: “Billy called me earlier and he was like, ‘I just read another article about how you want to be married living apart.'

“I just want to clarify: at that time I felt like I needed a little bit of space and really felt like that would be the most logical answer, but I have reneged. I am retracting that comment, and I am now saying that is probably a very foolish, very unwise, very destructive, stupid decision, because that’s not going to solve our problem with the allergy.”

Chynna joked she and the 61-year-old actor have been "taking really good allergy medication” to cope with their “allergy” to one another.

She added: “That allergy medication is communication. It’s being kind and gentle … and being more playful.

“I need more playfulness in my life, and I feel like Billy sometimes struggles with playfulness, but you know what? He’s not me, and I have to grow up and I have to realise that just because Billy is not always as playful as I consider myself to be, that is not something that I need to come down on him for.”

But while she accepts Billy is more serious than she is, she praised him for "laughing more" and "playing more" recently, which has led to an encouraging "shift" in their relationship.

She said: “He’s been an awesome roommate these past few weeks. I feel like we’re in a way, way better place.”

The Wilson Phillips singer previously explained the couple's unconventional arrangement on YouTube.

She said: “I said to Billy: ‘Look, why don’t we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you live in Beverly Hills, and then we flip-flop, and then in between, we have double-dates, and we have date nights together, and we have therapy, and we have dinner with the children, and we go to the beach or the museum.’

“'And then we spend a few days a week in a row together where we have sleepovers and stuff, but not forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other’s energy 24-7.'”

But Chynna admitted the 'Fair Game' actor was "a little bit reticent about the whole thing" but was happy to try out the new living arrangements.

And later in the video, the 'Hold On' hitmaker called her spouse and during their conversation she stressed that the couple - who announced in February they had endured a temporary six-month separation - were still "madly in love".

She told Billy: "We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another. And it’s OK. I’m sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other."

He replied: “The reality is you have the allergy, I have a certain energy that makes you have a— see, your back just tweaked just now.

“You do things that, you know, sort of alter my energy sometimes.”