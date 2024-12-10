Billy Bob Thornton feels "nervous" watching himself on screen.

The 69-year-old star has received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in 'Landman' and his on-screen character has developed a big fan following on social media - but Billy Bob has actually made a concerted effort to avoid the online acclaim.

The actor - who plays Tommy Norris, a landman at an oil company, in the drama series - told 'Extra': "I get nervous watching myself, so I haven’t actually seen them myself."

Despite this, Billy Bob is aware of the social media acclaim, after being "told by friends".

He said: "I’ve had a lot of friends call me up and say, ‘Man, I just saw this clip on TikTok,’ so I get told about a lot of it."

'Landman' was created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, and Taylor actually wrote the show with Bill Bob in mind.

The actor shared: "I had done a cameo for Taylor in ‘1883.’ I just went down to Fort Worth and did this cameo in ‘1883'.

"When were at the premiere of that in Las Vegas, he said, ‘Listen, I’m writing this show with your voice called ‘Landman.’ He goes, ‘I think you’re really going to dig this.' So he had told me about it a couple of years before we actually started filming and I got really excited when he sent me the first couple of scripts. It kind of fit like a glove."

Bill Bob has relished the experience of working with Taylor, who also co-created 'Yellowstone', the it neo-Western drama series.

He said: "Taylor, you know, he picks people who are right for parts, you know, which I really respect that about him. This whole cast is really stellar."