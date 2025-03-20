Billy Corgan has become a father for the third time.

Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel have welcomed their third child into the world

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his wife Chloe Mendel welcomed daughter Juno - a sister for Augustus, nine, and six-year-old Philomena - into the world in "the week hours" of Tuesday (18.03.25), with the 32-year-old beauty giving birth at their family home in Illinois.

Baby Juno weighed in at 9lb 9oz and measured 22 inches long.

Billy told People magazine: "My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto.

"We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth.

"The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being nine and six, they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play."

The 58-year-old rocker recently admitted he'd given up on his dream of having a family before he met Chloe in 2012.

He told People magazine: “I wanted kids pretty much since my late 20s, but I kept being in one bad relationship after another. And when I met my wife, I’d pretty much given up on the idea.

“Not that I didn’t want children, but I just thought, ‘I’m not made for this.’”

The 'Tonight, Tonight' rocker praised his "unbelievable" wife for the way she organises their family.

He gushed: “She’s a one in a gazillion. She’s just an unbelievable person. Me and the children, we all recognise that everything runs off mom for sure.”

Billy admitted their life can be "chaotic" but they always try and carve out quality time together, though there are no expectations amid his busy touring schedule.

He said: “Our thing is just to try to be together as much as we can.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ll be somewhere on tour and we’re apart for too long, but I have no expectations because to pick up the kids and come to where I am is a huge hassle. And then she’ll call me on a Tuesday and be like, ‘We’re flying in tomorrow to see you.’ And she’ll just show up for like, two days.

“We kind of make it up as we go along. Somehow it works, but we don’t really have this overriding expectation or something that it’s got to be a certain way, and that’s allowed it to be whatever it needs to be at any given moment.”