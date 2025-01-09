Billy Crystal is praying for the "safety of the firefighters and first responders" amid the California wildfires.

Janice and Billy Crystal lost their home amid the wildfires

The 76-year-old actor and his wife Janice lost their house to the wildfires on Wednesday (08.01.25), and Billy has admitted to being devastated by the current situation.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, he said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."

Billy and Janice raised their two daughters - Jennifer and Lindsay - in the home that's now been burned to the ground, and they both have fond memories of living in the property.

Billy explained: "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979.

"We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away.

"We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

The actor and Janice have also expressed their support for the firefighters and first-responders who are dealing with the situation.

Billy said: "We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first-responders.

"The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

Meanwhile, fellow Hollywood star Henry Winkler has described the current situation in Los Angeles as "surreal".

The 79-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli on the hit TV sitcom 'Happy Days' - wrote on X: "It is surreal here in Los Angeles. It is biblical. So many people have lost everything. Across this country, the suffering by nature alone is unimaginable everybody who is alive and safe, thank the Lord. (sic)"