Billy Idol has gone teetotal.

The 69-year-old 'White Wedding' rocker used to enjoy a few glasses of wine with his dinner, but he's now given up booze completely because he's "watching out" for his liver and can't stand suffering hangovers any more.

He told The Independent newspaper: "I’ve actually just stopped drinking. I used to have a glass of wine at a restaurant.

"I’m just watching out for my liver these days – unfortunately! I’d love to be piling them back! Then again, you put on weight, that’s all that happens with alcohol these days. You just get puffy ... [Plus] I started getting a really bad headache if I have more than two glasses of wine."

Billy previously battled drug addiction back in the 1980s but he's revealed he used working out to help him quit the party lifestyle.

He said: "Working out became a big part of my life. And it helped me get over drug addiction. Caring about your body, eventually that took precedence over the drug addiction. It helped me develop a sense of discipline so I could put the drugs in the rearview mirror."

However, despite giving up booze and most drugs, Billy confessed he does still smoke marijuana.

He added: "I still take marijuana and stuff like that, so I’m not completely sober."

Billy is set to turn 70 in November and he's still working out how he's going to celebrate the milestone.

He added: "We’ll probably have some wingding South American party ... You don’t see yourself ageing. But this one, I might have to celebrate. I’ll be on the road with a load of people I’m enjoying playing with. So we’ll make it fun. It’ll be killer. Seventy here we come! ...

"I tell you what: at the moment, I’m the sexy sexagenarian. Then I’m gonna be the sexy septuagenarian."

Billy previously admitted he decided to clean up his life following a motorcycle accident in 1990 that nearly cost him his life.

He told PEOPLE: "I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that.

"It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug addicted person ...

"I mean, AA would say: 'You're always a drug addict.' And that may be true, but I don't do anything that much anymore. I got over it somehow. I was

really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't. ... A lot of my friends from the old days are sober ... There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot."