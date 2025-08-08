Billy Porter relived traumatic childhood memories whilst writing his new children's book.

Billy Porter has written a new children's book

The 55-year-old star admits that he initially planned to make an encounter with bullies during his schooldays the subject of his new book Songbird in the Light but backtracked as he realised it wouldn't be suitable for the target audience.

Billy told People: "My original version of this book was called Rockhead Bill because when I was a kid, for a couple of years, my head grew larger than my body, and I got made fun of a lot.

"There was a lot of trauma in my childhood, and so when I tried to sit down and start writing... the inciting incident is somebody throwing a rock at my head. Kids can be the worst."

The Pose star "learned very quickly" that his idea was too violent for young readers and enlisted the help of children's author Chris Clarkson and award-winning illustrator Charly Palmer.

The main character in Songbird in the Light discovers the power of his singing voice after being teased by his classmates and Billy insists that the story has parallels with his own life.

He said: "My voice is my saviour, the gift from on high.

"It's my weapon, it's my solace. It's my peace. It's my hope. It's my joy. When I was a kid, it was all of those things. The reason why I'm alive is because I could sing."

Porter has won both Emmy and Tony Awards for his acting work but revealed recently that he hopes to build his own fashion and beauty empire after launching his debut makeup line Black Mona Lisa.

He told WWD: "Black Mona Lisa to me is ever-present. It's classic forever and doesn't go out of style. This is just Black Mona Lisa beyond the music.

"But I also want Black Mona Lisa clothes, shoes and cookware."

Billy went on to insist he hopes the brand can "free people" because there are "no rules" when it comes to makeup.

The Cinderella star added: "What I've learned from being out with my younger friends is that there are no letters; there are no rules. It's freeing and it's fun; it's authentic.

"This is my authentic self, and I didn't even know it. That's what I want this brand to be. I want it to free people, and to be whatever they want to be."