Billy Ray Cyrus' legal team have branded Firerose's allegations against him "confusing and suspicious".

Billy Ray Cyrus is getting divorced

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker filed for divorce from the Australian singer in late May, and in her response to his petition, she accused him of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse".

But in a statement, Billy Ray's lawyers have hit back at her allegations as they claimed she "begged" him to reconcile days after he applied to formally end their marriage.

The legal team told People magazine Firerose's claims were "especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

The statement added: “If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that [Firerose] alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him.

“Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him.”

After Firerose, 36, filed her divorce petition on 14 June, Billy Ray's team responded and submitted their own complaint on 17 June, a supplement to his initial annulment and divorce complaint that was lodged on 23 May.

He alleged his estranged wife "had been conducting a campaign to isolate" him from his family and blocked him from communicating with a daughter since the May filing, and also included a handwritten note he claimed had been penned by Firerose.

His lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, told People Billy Ray had "discovered" the letter in which Firerose was “professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus” when he returned to his home two days after she “was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years.”

The note read: “I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby.

“Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of this hellish experience.

“I need you. I love you. I am so sorry."

And a text message also supposedly sent to Billy Ray from Firerose “shortly after she was required to vacate his premarital residence" was also seen by the publication.

She allegedly wrote: “I am listening to you Baby. I love you.

“I don’t want us to be on different sides fighting a war that nobody wins. I am going to do what you’re telling me because you promise me we can talk as soon as I’ve left and I trust you.

“I’m praying with my entire soul that we can find each other again today.

“I feel completely lost + miss you more than I can explain. And you will know I’m listening to and showing you with my actions. We need to be kind and loving to each other no matter what happens.

“You have been my best friend in the world every day for over 4 years. 24/7. I miss you terribly. My heart is shattered + I need my best friend right now more than ever.

“I lost 5lbs since Wednesday. I just can’t eat no matter how much I try. I don’t want to live without you. Please give me a chance to make this right. I can explain everything but I need you by my side. I need my Hero back. (sic)"

Elsewhere in the complaint, Billy Ray accused Firerose - who he married in October 2023 - of lying about her last name and about being married twice before, and accused her of trying to use his famous surname to further her own career.