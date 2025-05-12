Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus are "so close to full healing".

Billy Ray Cyrus is repairing his relationship with Miley Cyrus

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer and his famous daughter were believed to have been estranged since he split from her mom, Tish Cyrus, three years ago, but their relationship is beginning to improve and Billy Ray couldn't be more "proud" of Miley.

In an Instagram post titled 'Reflecting', he wrote in part: "I rarely comment on rumors but on this given day... I give you my truth.

"I’m so proud of Miley and her guts and courage. Her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most.

"We are so close to full healing. We have all been through a lot.

“I still very much believe in the power of prayer and respectfully ask if you do also, and have an extra prayer for the Cyrus family, I humbly would accept.”

And despite the tensions between himself and Tish, Billy Ray, 63, praised his ex-wife as a "strong mother" and noted he wasn't an "easy" person to be married to.

He wrote: “Tish Cyrus was and is the very definition of a strong mother.

“Trust me, I’m the first to admit being married to me was not easy. I’m very good at making mistakes. A very imperfect man.

“Thank goodness, somewhere along the line my mama also taught me ‘life is a series of adjustments.'...

"I had to learn that lesson the hard way. Funny how history repeats itself. Full circle.”

The country star's post came days after she noted she and her dad had been building "bridges" despite the "challenges" in their relationships over the years.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer wrote on her Instagram Story: "My dad and I have had our challenges over the years.

"Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

And Miley, 32, also dismissed speculation she had fallen out with mom Tish after the 57-year-old podcaster appeared to have unfollowed her on Instagram.

She wrote: "I rarely comment on rumours, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us.

"She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me - simple, coincidental and uninteresting."

Tish also claimed that she had unfollowed the 'Flowers' hitmaker by mistake after it was brought to her attention by a fan.

She wrote on the social media platform: "I didn’t. Idk what happened lol. I have no idea how that happened but it's fixed now [pink heart emoji]."

Tish, who has managed Miley's career since she found fame as a teenager on the TV series 'Hannah Montana', added that she is as "close" as ever to her daughter.

She wrote in a separate post: "I would never unfollow Miley, her and I are as close as we've ever been. Period. Little [heart] emoji @mileycyrus."