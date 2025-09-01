Elizabeth Hurley's country singer boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus is teaching her to play guitar.

The 60-year-old model/actress went public with her new romance with the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker earlier this year and she's now revealed he's trying to pass on his musical skills to her but she's "appalling".

She told Hello! magazine: " I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!"

Elizabeth turned 60 in June and she's revealed she spent the day at home surrounded by friends and family and her son Damian, 23, baked her a cake.

She told the publication: "This year has been such a whirlwind that it was wonderful to sit back and be spoiled for a few days.

"I hibernated at home with some of my best friends and family. My son baked a delicious cake and we all sat around giggling and being silly, which is my favourite occupation."

The Bedazzled star went on to reveal she now makes a more conscious effort to spend more time at home after years of work and now picks her projects carefully to ensure she's not away for too long.

She said: "I’ve always enjoyed work more than play and have much more fun at work than doing anything social. I’m more relaxed on a film set than anywhere else.

"However, without doubt this has meant that I’ve struggled with a work life balance since I started in the industry so I make a conscious effort now to really enjoy spending more time at home with my family and friends and not just skip from job to job."

It comes after Elizabeth opened up about her blossoming relationship with Billy, admitting the romance "feels nice" because he is so "supportive".

She told The Mirror newspaper: "Billy and I have had most of the summer off. "We’ve seen both his daughters [Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus] play in London, which was great. He’s very supportive, and that feels nice.

"We’ve adopted two tortoises, and I have become something of a bird watcher. We’ve just seen some goshawks. They’re unbelievable.

"Very, very rare. There are only 1,000 nesting pairs in the UK. "

She then joked: "I have a really interesting life. Wild. Parties every night."