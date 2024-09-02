Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has undergone a double mastectomy after claiming her surgery was delayed due to their divorce.

Firerose has had her double mastectomy after she accused Billy Ray Cyrus of delaying the operation

The 35-year-old singer has the BRCA1 gene, which means she is at higher risk of developing cancer, and she has now had the preventative cancer surgery.

She captioned a picture from her hospital bed on Instagram: "With God on our side we're stronger than we can even imagine.

"Thank you so very much for all the prayers. I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support."

Firerose filed legal papers saying Billy Ray filed for divorce in May, one day before she was set to undergo the double mastectomy.

In her complaint, she said was diagnosed as a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation in early 2020 and her doctors “highly recommended” she undergo the procedure and a breast reconstruction in March, with the singer scheduling her first surgery for May 24.

Billy Ray claims Firerose has known about being a carrier for the BRCA1 gene mutation for four years, but he was not made aware of it until after their marriage.

A representative for Firerose told People the only people backing Billy Ray’s “false claims” are “on his payroll”, making their “credibility questionable”.

They added the “audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery” shows the “cruel manipulation” to which Firerose was subjected by Billy Ray.

Firerose claims the singer also “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her while threatening to kick her out of their home and file for divorce.

She claimed the performer placed her into “an emotional and psychological prison”.

On June 13, Billy Ray filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop his ex from accessing his personal and business credit cards and account – alleging she spent nearly $100,000 of his income on “unauthorised” purchases after they split.

Firerose said there was “no emergency” and that she has had access to his credit card for the past two years.