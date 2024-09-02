Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace will "probably" be her only child.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell believe their daughter Grace will be their only child

The 26-year-old TV star - whose father was the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin - welcomed her little girl in March 2021 and she has now opened up about her future plans during a YouTube question and answer sessions with fans admitting she may not have another child with her husband Chandler Powell.

After being asked whether they are planning to have anymore kids, Bindi - who has suffered from endometriosis - said: "I really appreciate everybody who's curious to see if we will have another child, but I do just want to send it out there that remember to be careful when you ask this question because you never know what's happening in someone's life.

"In a family's world, everything may seem fine on the outside, and on the inside, their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges, that you know, you can't even fathom ...

"[I appreciate] the kindness and good intent behind it [but] it's also a really tricky question for many, many people who maybe can't have another baby [or] can't have a baby at all.

"We feel very lucky to have Grace. She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child. So she will be our one child."

She added: "Maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road. That would be incredible. But, yeah, who knows?"

In the session, Chandler also tried to answer the question - revealing he believes it is a "miracle" they were able to have Grace.

He said: "We get asked this question a lot. And Bindi, a lot of you may already know, she went through a big journey with endometriosis. And basically it was an absolute miracle that we had Grace.

"We love Grace so much and are revelling in every little moment we have with her, with our little miracle baby. So we are so happy with our little family at three."

After welcoming Grace, Bindi later underwent underwent explorative surgery after battling through more than a decade of pain and extreme fatigue with doctors finally concluding she was suffering from endometriosis - which causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places.

She later explained the surgery had found found 37 lesions and a cyst and she felt as if she had finally been given "validation".

In a post on social media, she wrote: "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea. Trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain has been a very long road.

"These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain ...

"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis ... Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, a chocolate cyst.

"[The doctor's] first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?; Validation for years of pain is indescribable."