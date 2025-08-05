Tributes left for Ozzy Osbourne in his home city of Birmingham are to be taken down and given to the late star's family.

Tribute left for Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham are to be removed and given to his loved ones

Birmingham City Council has started the process of removing thousands of tributes in honour of the Black Sabbath rocker following his death last month at the age of 76.

Fans had flocked to the city to pay their respects to Ozzy as flowers, keepsake items and handwritten notes were left at Black Sabbath Bridge - a spot that marks the Paranoid band's formation.

The council says that the tributes will be preserved at a secure location before being passed on to Ozzy's loved ones.

It stated: "In due course, they will be passed on the Osbourne family, so they may keep them as a lasting reminder of the public's affection and support."

A concert ticket from 1995 featured among the tributes, which also included artwork and beer cans.

Kate Brazier, head of city centre events at the council, said: "We've found all sorts - artwork, cans of beer and candles. We've found a box of tea with a message that says, 'Just in case you can't find a cuppa in heaven.'

"But for me, the one that stands out the most is (the concert ticket) that someone's left a message on. It probably meant a lot to someone at one point in their life."

Ozzy's family viewed the tributes during his funeral procession in the city last week and said they were "deeply moved" by the affection the public had for the Prince of Darkness - who had played his final gig with Black Sabbath at Birmingham's Villa Park stadium just 17 days prior to his death.

A statement read: "We are deeply moved by the heartfelt tributes that have been placed at the Black Sabbath Bridge and at the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days.

"These expressions of remembrance reflect the profound impact that Ozzy had on the city and its people, as well as fans from around the world - BIRMINGHAM FOREVER!"

Lord Mayor of Birmingham Zafar Iqbal said: "We understand how important it is for the community to have a space to grieve and celebrate Ozzy's legacy.

"We know fans will continue to pay their respects at the Black Sabbath Bridge and the mural on Navigation Street, as well as visiting the Ozzy exhibition."