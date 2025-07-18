Black Sabbath's farewell performance is being turned into a "feature-length concert film".

Ozzy Osbourne is the frontman of Black Sabbath

The legendary band recently performed their final concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, and the star-studded event - which featured appearances from the likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Yungblud, and Travis Barker - is now being transformed into a "big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath".

A statement on Ozzy's Instagram page reads: "We are excited to announce the theatrical release of Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow – coming early 2026.

"The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy’s final bow in his hometown of Birmingham."

The upcoming film is being billed as a "love letter to Ozzy".

The statement continues: "Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of @BlackSabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park.

"Featuring thunderous performances of 'War Pigs,' 'Iron Man,' 'Children of the Grave,' and a show-stopping 'Paranoid,' the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance (sic)"

Meanwhile, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - previously admitted that he's "found solace in being similar" to Ozzy.

The singer is a long-time fan of the Black Sabbath frontman, and he paid a glowing tribute to Ozzy ahead of the band's farewell gig at Villa Park.

Yungblud told The Independent: "Since I can remember, Ozzy has always been a part of my life.

"I grew up around rock music, and he was a character to me before I even knew anything about him. I remember his hair, I remember his massive mouth, I remember his glasses from when I was three years old.

"If you know me and my family, we’re truly f****** loud – they used to call us The Osbournes. So, I kind of found solace in being similar to them.

"Growing up watching The Osbournes and the madness, I was always like that. I was always out there and crazy. To see someone being so loved and accepted with all their madness … I really found solace in a figure like Ozzy."