Blackpink star Jennie "loves" looking after her body and has a wellness routine that involves sound baths, saunas and massages.

Jennie has opened up about her wellness rituals

The 28-year-old singer/actress has revealed she works very hard juggling her music and acting projects but makes sure she finds the time to take care of herself using her favourite wellness rituals.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I love me a sound bath. I’m in the sauna all the time, in an ice plunge, getting a massage. I love taking care of my body."

Jennie revealed she also relaxes by watching her her favourite TV show - 'Game of Thrones' in bed. She added: “Right now, I’m really into 'Game of Thrones'.

"When I get home at 11:00 p.m., I’ll wash up, get in bed, and watch two episodes. It’s the most relaxing thing for me."

However, the singer admitted her gruelling schedule takes a toll on her social life and she rarely gets to spend time with her friends when she's busy working.

She explained: "I never get to see my friends because I’m constantly either tired or working, so when I have some time off, being the 28-year-old Jennie is the best thing I could ask for."

It comes after Jennie had to issue an apology after she was caught on camera vaping indoors. The footage was believed to have been shot in Italy, but the singer issued a statement because vaping indoors is illegal in her native South Korea.

In the interview with the magazine, the singer explained why she felt the need to apologise for her actions, saying: "What can I do? If Korean people think it’s wrong, I’ve got to make up for it ... It’s like, I get why you guys are upset. It’s cultural, it’s history. It’s time. And I can’t go against time."

Jennie previously opened up about the restrictions South Korean stars face during training periods, including having to abstain from alcohol, smoking and even getting tattoos.

She said in their 2020 Netflix documentary 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky': “It’s really harsh. We were not allowed to drink, smoke or get a tattoo."