BLACKPINK's Lisa would "love" to return to 'The White Lotus'.

BLACKPINK's Lisa wants to return to the hit TV show

The 28-year-old star made her acting debut earlier this year in the hit HBO series, and Lisa has now admitted that she would relish the opportunity to reprise the role of Mook.

Asked if she's spoken to Mike White, the show's creator, about reprising the role, Lisa told Variety: "People want to see more of a Mook. I would love to if I had the chance, but I don’t want to pressure anyone."

Lisa's also speculated about Mook's future, after season three of 'The White Lotus'.

Asked where she thinks Mook is today, the chart-topping singer joked: "She recently went to Coachella!

"I don’t think she’s going to stay on the island. I think she is somehow going to make it to Bangkok."

Lisa shot to international stardom as a member of BLACKPINK, the chart-topping K-pop group. And the singer feels proud of what she's managed to achieve with BLACKPINK.

She previously told ELLE: "When I’m onstage [with BLACKPINK], I share my energy with my members. If she gives 100, I’ll give 120. We can feel each other. And I love that energy."

Lisa has focused on her solo material in recent times, but she also remains committed to the girl group.

She explained: "Of course we’re continuing, for sure.

"We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

Lisa's experience as a solo artist has helped her to become more decisive in recent years.

Lisa - who released her debut album, 'Lalisa', back in 2021 - shared: "I think what I’ve learned from last time is me, myself, saying what I like and what I don’t like.

"I think that’s the most important. Because if I say, ‘Ah, it’s okay,’ [people] don’t know - like, am I really okay with it? So I have to be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Not in between."

Despite this, Lisa admits she's still not good at "expressing [her] feelings".

She explained: "To be honest, I’m not the type who’s really good at expressing my feelings.

"Lately, I feel more confident of what I think, and say it out loud."