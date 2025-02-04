Blake Lively has been "surprisingly calm" amid her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively is locked in a legal dispute with her former co-star

The 37-year-old actress recently accused her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star of sexual harassment while making the romantic drama film - but Blake isn't allowing the situation to distract her from her family life.

A source told PEOPLE: "Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life."

Blake is engaged with her legal team over the case, but she isn't allowing it to distract her from her day-to-day work.

The insider explained: "She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump, but she's not letting it take away from her main focus, which is her children."

Blake has accused her former co-star and director of causing her "severe emotional distress".

The actress - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan Freedman, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."

Justin, 41, has since launched a $250 million countersuit against the New York Times newspaper, which includes a series of accusations against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In the suit, Justin has accused Ryan, 48, of delivering a "humiliating berating" of him at the couple's home in New York City.