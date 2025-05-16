Blake Lively allegedly asked Taylor Swift to delete their text messages as part of her ongoing legal battle with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

The actress, 37, has been locked in a legal battle for months with 41-year-old filmmaker Justin after accusing him of harassment on the set of their film ‘It Ends With Us’, and her and Taylor’s relationship became entangled in the lawsuit earlier this year.

According to newly filed court documents revealed by Page Six, lawyers representing Justin and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, cite an anonymous source “who is highly likely to have reliable information”, alleging that Blake made the text deletion request to Taylor, 35 – though the exact timing of the apparent conversation was not disclosed.

According to the filing, Justin’s legal team further alleged Blake’s lead attorney, Michael Gottlieb, had approached Taylor’s law firm, Venable, to request a “statement of support” from the pop star.

The court document claims the request carried an implied threat: “If Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms Lively’s possession would be released.”

Justin’s lawyers said a representative for Taylor responded to the alleged threat in a written communication sent directly to Michael.

“It is those communications that the Wayfarer parties seek to obtain by way of subpoena,” the filing reads, referencing an ongoing legal battle over access to Venable’s internal correspondence.

The documents allege the communications “would evidence an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation.”

Taylor has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but she has been subpoenaed as a potential witness in the case.

Michael responded to the allegations by calling them “categorically false” and “completely untethered from reality” in a statement to Page Six, adding he “unequivocally” denied them.

Taylor’s publicist also stated the Grammy winner “was not involved” in the production of the film at the centre of the dispute between Justin and Blake, and had been “traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

Blake and Taylor have been close friends since 2015.

In January, Justin filed a countersuit against Blake, accusing her of defamation and extortion.

In the countersuit, he alleged Blake had invoked Taylor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as protectors in creative disputes.

“The message could not have been clearer,” Justin’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

They added: “Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”