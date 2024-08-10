Blake Lively has commented on "how terrifying" the foiled Taylor Swift Vienna concert terror attack was.

Blake Lively was asked about Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts being cancelled due to a foiled terror attack

The 34-year-old Grammy winner made the decision to cancel her three Austrian gigs after authorities uncovered a planned terror attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium and Blake - who is married to 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star Ryan Reynolds - is among those to react to the ordeal.

The 36-year-old actress, who has been to see the 'Shake It Off' singer on her 'Eras Tour', told Access Hollywood: “Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying.

“But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.”

Officials revealed a 17-year-old boy suspected to be behind the plot started working at the arena days before the cancellation.

It's said he was employed by a facilities company providing services at the stadium during the shows before he was arrested by special police forces nearby.

A second suspect, aged 19, was also arrested.

According to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, the suspect wanted to take his own life and kill "a large crowd at the concert".

Weapons were found outside the stadium, while Haijawi-Pirchner said the older suspect was "clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels".

In a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday (07.08.24), concert organisers Barracuda Music said: "Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials’ confirmation of planned terrorist attack.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."

The police investigation centred on the town of Ternitz, where one of the suspects lives with their family. The 19-year-old suspect was arrested before their home was searched and almost half of the town was evacuated.

Ruf confirmed during the press conference that investigators found "chemical substances" that were tested.

What's more, the authorities claimed to have unearthed detailed plans of the proposed terror attack.

Taylor was due to perform at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on August 8, 9, and 10, with many fans travelling from overseas to see the pop star in action.