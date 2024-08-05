Blake Lively feels "guilty" about working.

Blake Lively felt guilty about going to work

The 36-year-old actress - who has daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and son Olin, 17 months, with husband Ryan Reynolds - was grateful for the bond she struck up with Jenny Slate while filming 'It Ends With Us' because they had so many shared experiences and views on balancing their work and family life.

Blake gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love Jenny so much, and she was such an anchor for me in so many ways.

"She's just full of love and light, but she's also deeply grounded.

"We both really love our personal lives a lot, and love our jobs.

"We love our work and we take it very very seriously, and we work very, very, very hard, and we completely immerse ourselves in our work -- but who we are is defined by our personal life so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty for, you know, not being in your personal life in those hours you’re at work.

"Just knowing that someone was having that same experience was very grounding."

Jenny - who has three-year-old Ida with husband Ben Shattuck - is "so grateful" to have the 'Gossip Girl' star in her life now.

She said: "I deeply fell in love with her. Obviously, I have admired Blake for so long... [she's] so fresh, so detail oriented, so prepared -- knowing, like, what page on the script things occurred on.

"She'd be like, 'Well, I see that, but she doesn't really find this out until page 96...'

"[She's a] deeply trustworthy person who is also willing to share. We had long talks. I was never expecting to have the off-set experience that I had.

"I was really eager to work with Blake, but to really make a friend and someone who is so capable in so many ways - like, just like a genuine winner... I'm just so grateful for this sweet person."