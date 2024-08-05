Blake Lively thinks Ryan Reynolds' filmography is "much more user-friendly" than her own.

Blake Lively has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012

The 36-year-old actress has four children - daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and son Olin - with Hollywood star, and Blake believes that Ryan's filmography is much more child-friendly.

The blonde beauty - who has been married to Ryan since 2012 - told E! News: "Honestly, 'Savages', not a movie for my children to see. 'The Town' - not on the top list, I’d have to say. You know it’s a rough one, my filmography."

By contrast, Blake suggested that Ryan's career has featured more family-friendly movies.

The actress quipped: "My husband’s filmography is much more user-friendly. Yeah, mommy’s movies are not."

Meanwhile, Blake recently launched a new beauty brand and the movie star admitted that she wants the company to "stand for itself".

The Hollywood star launched a new haircare brand called Blake Brown, and Blake explained why she decided to use her dad's name for the company, rather than her own.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "Brown is my dad’s [last] name. My dad took Lively from my mom. I just thought that was really cool."

Despite this, Blake revealed that the name Blake Brown actually appears on her birth certificate.

She said: "I’ve only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and it would show up in legal documents.

"It was always an identity that I never fully stepped into and it was the most intimate identity and people don’t really know anything about it."

Blake ultimately hopes that her beauty brand will "earn people's respect".

The actress said: "I didn’t want to use Lively because I didn’t want people to think that I was just trying to cash in a celebrity brand. I wanted it to stand for itself.

"I wanted it to earn people’s respect."