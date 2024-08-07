Ryan Reynolds calls Blake Lively his "knight in shining armour".

The former 'Gossip Girl' star has opened up about their marriage and revealed the actor's "sweet" nickname for her which she appreciates because it reverses gender stereotypes.

She told The Sun newspaper: "My husband calls me his knight in shining armour, which I think is so sweet, because we only hear about men being that."

Blake, 36, went on to reveal the relationship works because the couple has learnt to prioritise each other. She added: "[We] made a rule not to work at the same time ... [to] prioritise [our] personal life".

The couple met in 2010 and married in 2012. They are now parents to four children together - James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and one-year-old Olin.

Ryan recently admitted he''s learned to "embrace the chaos" as a father-of-four admitting he accepts "nothing's going to be tidy ever again".

During an appearance on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, Ryan revealed Blake has been encouraging him to treasure the years when their children are all at home.

He said: "[Blake] always says, ‘They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?"

Meanwhile, Ryan also revealed he's received some good parenting advice from Shawn Levy, the director of 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The actor - who plays Deadpool in the money-spinning film franchise - told PEOPLE: "Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins.

"But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose."

Ryan wants his kids to understand that "you lose so much more than you win" in life. The actor - who was previously married to movie star Scarlett Johansson - explained: "You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you.

"It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win."