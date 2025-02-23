Blake Lively has slammed The Hollywood Reporter as “sexist”.

The actress, 37, hit out at the publication after its recent cover image depicted her launching a slingshot at Justin Baldoni – who she is suing for sexual harassment after they worked together on the ‘It Ends With us’ film – calling the image “outrageously insulting”.

A spokesperson for Blake told The Daily Mail: “The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself.

“The framing in this picture is outrageously insulting as it plays into every sexist trope about women who dare file a workplace complaint, turning them into the aggressor, and suggesting they deserve the retaliation that comes their way.”

Blake is currently in a legal dispute with Baldoni, 40, her former director and co-star.

She has accused him of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, while Justin has denied all allegations and filed a $400m lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 48, and their publicist Leslie Sloane.

The Hollywood Reporter’s article explored how Justin’s Baha’i faith may have “inadvertently contributed” to the dispute.

The outlet also referenced Blake’s claim in her California Civil Rights Department complaint that Justin once told her he could speak to her “dead father” and noted this was consistent with past statements he had made about his faith.

The report said: “He has also referenced his interest in the afterlife in interviews.”

It also suggested Blake and Justin’s legal battle may stem from a “cultural misunderstanding,” saying: “What if much of it – the alleged inappropriate hugging and pre-filming praying – could be explained as a clash between a very specific faith-driven community with its unique mores, and a much more modern, post-#MeToo one with its own set of beliefs and commandments?”

Blake’s spokesperson rejected the characterisation, saying: “The story is extremely offensive as it incredibly seems to explain away documented examples of sexual harassment and retaliation by calling them ‘cultural misunderstandings.’”