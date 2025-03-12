Blake Lively has thanked her fans for "the love".

Blake Lively has thanked her fans

The 37-year-old actress - who is currently embroiled in a public feud with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni - had a message of gratitude for her fans after attending the premiere of 'Another Simple Favor' at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Taking to Instagram after the screening, she wrote: “Watching @asimplefavor opening night @sxsw felt like a rock concert.

"Thank you to the very best audience. Texas turns it out.

"Making this movie was already the gift, every element of it. To share it with you all and feel the love returned to us was the best feeling. Thank you for having us Austin.”

Justin, 41, completed filming on 'It Ends With Us' in early 2024 and started a press tour in August, and after fans noted Blake did not participate in interviews with him or attend the film’s premiere.

Blake then filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin – alleging that he and his agents conducted a smear campaign against her.

Her lawsuit against him is set to go to trial in March 2026, following her initial filing in New York Federal Court.

Blake - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in the movie - previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Justin - who also directed the 2024 romantic drama film - has denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

Bryan, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."