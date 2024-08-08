Blake Shelton is set to stage a mini-residency in Las Vegas.

Blake Shelton will headline in Las Vegas

The 48-year-old singer has announced plans to perform his 'Live in Las Vegas' show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2025.

Blake - who is married to music star Gwen Stefani - told PEOPLE: "It's been swirling for years now, and ever since the idea was first floated about opening an Ole Red in Las Vegas, this conversation has been happening too.

"If you're going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you're an artist. I've just been kicking the can down the road because I wanted the Ole Red to be open before I did it."

Blake's run of shows in Las Vegas will begin on February 5 and end on February 15.

In 2022, Blake announced his decision to quit as a coach on 'The Voice'.

The country music singer - who made his debut on the TV show back in 2011 - said in a statement at the time: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

By contrast, Blake has admitted that he could never walk away from the music business.

The singer told PEOPLE: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."