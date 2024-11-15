Blake Shelton has embraced life away from the "hamster wheel".

Blake Shelton is focused on his music again

The 48-year-old singer left TV show 'The Voice' after 12 years as a coach in 2023 and explained that he is being selective over which projects he takes on next as he is enjoying a more sedate pace of living.

Blake, who is married to pop star Gwen Stefani, told People: "The last couple of years, especially since I've retired from 'The Voice', I've just kind of been trying to be very mindful of the next thing that I do, be thoughtful about it and be sure that I'm not just doing things because I'm on the hamster wheel.

"It happens, and before you know it, you go, 'My God, where have the last 10 years gone?'"

Shelton admits that the "big changes" in his career - which saw him leave record label Warner Music Nashville after 25 years to join BMG - have rekindled his passion for country music and resulted in his new single 'Texas'.

He said: "It was just time for a new chapter, honestly. And I'm ready for it.

"When we just started down this road, this song just jumped out to me. There was something familiar about it - and the something that felt like a step forward at the same time.

"It's always in the back of my mind: What's something I haven't done that's not going to make people go, 'What does he think he's doing?'"

Shelton is "grateful" for his time on 'The Voice' but wants to be regarded a country singer rather than a TV star.

He said: "I really, and I mean really indulged in not being on a television show anymore.

"It's just been great for me to get back in the mode of, 'Hey, I'm a country singer first.' That's what I left Ada, Oklahoma when I was a teenager to go be. I never want to get that far away from what I feel like I'm meant to do ever again."