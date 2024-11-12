Blake Shelton will search for "the next big artist" on 'The Road'.

Blake Shelton will star on the new show

The 48-year-old singer and 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan are set to join forces for the new singing competition, which will air on CBS in 2025.

The logline for 'The Road' explains that the show will "follow a music superstar on a journey to discover the next big artist, with budding singers joining the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the US. The singers will compete to win over local fan bases in order to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour."

Blake - who previously starred on 'The Voice' - is looking forward to his new role.

He said in a statement: "I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."

Taylor, 54, is also thrilled to be involved with the show.

He explained: "There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture.

"No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road - literally. Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."

Blake appeared as a coach on 'The Voice' for 23 seasons. But in 2022, he announced his decision to quit the hit TV show.

Blake explained at the time: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."