Sharon Osbourne has responded to Gavin Rossdale's tribute to her husband Ozzy Osbourne following his death

The 72-year-old star made her first public comment since the passing of the Black Sabbath icon at the age of 76 on Tuesday (22.07.25) as she replied to the Bush frontman's Instagram post in honour of the Paranoid rocker.

Gavin captioned a photo of himself and Ozzy: "RIP OZZY - a great man - a true legend. I met Ozzy through Jack just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and I love that memory. Sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power."

Sharon responded: "Bless you."

The former America's Got Talent judge had shared a family statement with her kids Aimee, 41, Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, announcing the sad news of Ozzy's death.

It read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Tributes to Ozzy poured in from music luminaries following his passing, with Sir Elton John describing the star as "a dear friend and huge trailblazer".

The Rocketman singer posted on Instagram: "He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."

Ozzy's death comes just weeks after he played a farewell gig with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward and Terence 'Geezer' Butler at Villa Park in his home city of Birmingham and the trio all shared tributes to the heavy metal pioneer.

Butler wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all those years - we had some great fun.

"Four kids from Aston - who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one more time, back in Aston. Love you."

Guitarist Iommi added: "It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother."

Ward posted on social media: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls... no, you're forever in my heart."