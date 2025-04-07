Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70.

The musician - who joined Blondie in 1975 - has passed away following "a private battle with cancer".

In a statement posted on Facebook, the band said: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self proclaimed “Rock and Roll survivalist”, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. (sic)"

The band - which includes Debbie Harry and Chris Stein - observed that Clem's legacy "will live on" through through his music.

The statement continued: "We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.

"Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family. (sic)"

Chris has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the drummer, sharing two throwback photographs of Clem on X.

Chris, 75, captioned the images: "I know he'd want to thank all of you for being supportive all these years."

Clem appeared on every Blondie album and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 2006.