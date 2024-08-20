Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is secretly an exceptional pianist.

Blue Ivy Carter has a hidden musical talent alongside dancing

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, is "really proud" of her 12-year-old granddaughter and cannot wait until she shares her musical talents with the world.

She told E! News of Blue Ivy's hidden talent: "She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist.

"She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul."

She gushed: "I'm really, really proud of her. I can't wait 'til the world gets to really hear."

Blue Ivy is also a dancer and was part of the backup troupe for her superstar mom on her 'Renaissance Tour'.

The power couple's twins, Rumi and Sir, seven, are also artistic.

Tina said: "They're all artists. How could they not?"

The 70-year-old fashion designer praising Blue Ivy's talents comes after she was cast as Kiara in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

She is set to voice the daughter of her real-life mother's character Nala in the highly anticipated Disney prequel about how Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) became King of the Pride Lands.

Donald Glover is returning as Simba, Kiara's father.

The story will be told through the lens of Simba, Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen), while John Kani will reprise his role as Refiki with Kagiso Lediga voicing a young version of the mandrill.

Director Barry Jenkins explained the decision to cast Blue Ivy in the movie, and noted he first realised her vocal talents in the audiobook for Matt A. Cherry's 'Hair Love'.

He told Empire magazine: "She did an absolutely amazing job. She just felt like this really curious young person.”

He was also keen on the prospect of having her cast alongside her real-life mother.

He added: "Watching [Beyoncé] coexist with her daughter, and just how lovely and gentle and encouraging she was really special.

“I think it bled into the performances they gave as well.

"I think this will be this really beautiful time capsule for the two of them, at this moment when they get to share this part of their relationship as these characters.”

In terms of the upcoming movie's plot, Jenkins revealed that it "exists in parallel timelines" by focusing on Mufasa in the past, and Kiara in the present day, in a similar vein to 1998 direct to video animated sequel 'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride'.

However, he teased: "There's some stuff from the canon that is very much referenced or alluded to, but it’s its own thing."

'Mufasa: The Lion King' will hit the big screen on December 20, 2024.