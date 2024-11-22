Bob Dylan has branded a claim a dancer was told not to look at him "ridiculous".

The 'Like a Rolling Stone' hitmaker responded after a woman named Cheryl Henry told of her experience sharing the stage with the folk legend during his Grammy Awards.

She wrote on X: "My Joy was taken away after rehearsing as one of the Backup dancers for your set on the Grammys

in NYC 1991.

"We all had to walk single file to exit thru the backstage area, past the dressing rooms where you were standing wearing a hooded black robe,

kinda like the boxers used to wear + you said to me as I passed you 'Now don't you go cutting that long red hair of yours before tomorrow night'.

"By the time I reached the exit door at Radio City I had been told not to return.

"Nadine (who was running things) had told us all before NOT to make eye contact with you !

"I guess I snuck a peek as I passed you !

"I had a letter with me also from an old friend of yours

"Katherine Perry who knew you in your West Village days

"It wasn't meant to be Gemini Man....(sic)"

The 83-year-old musician replied to the message and urged Cheryl to "look straight into" his eyes if they ever met again.

He wrote: "Saw your reply. Just want you to know I’ve never told anybody not to make eye contact with me. That is just ridiculous. And the next time you see me please look straight into my eyes."

The relieved dancer replied: "I knew it wasn't coming from you ! I look forward to it !"

While Cheryl had referenced Dylan's 1991 performance of 'Masters of War', she later clarified the incident occurred at the 1998 ceremony, where he sang 'Love Sick'.