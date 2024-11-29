Bob Geldof plans to "have a talk" with Ed Sheeran following his criticism of the new Band Aid 40 release.

The 73-year-old singer is spearheading a new version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' — which he co-wrote with Midge Ure in 1984 to raise awareness and funds for famine in Ethiopia — which features vocals from past versions of the track, but the 'Shape of You' hitmaker later revealed he hadn't been asked for permission to use his 2014 recording and would have said no if he had been asked because of concerns the track spreads misconceptions about Africa.

Bob has tried to get in touch with Ed to discuss the issue but hasn't connected with him yet, but insisted he doesn't harbour a grudge against the 33-year-old star for his public criticism.

He told Billboard magazine: “We’ll have a talk. Let me be clear — he’s a really good bloke, and he’s a clever man. He’s a massive talent, so all respect.

"I put in the call. We’ll have a chat. We’ll agree, we’ll disagree, whatever the f***. We’ll sort it out. That’s the way stuff gets done.”

The Boomtown Rats frontman insisted "this little pop song has saved millions of lives" but welcomes the questions around the cause.

He said: "The debate rages around it. That’s fantastic, because then you can access the politics with the culture debate as sensitivities and sensibilities and opinions change and just absorb it all. I like that because I’m energised by it, and you just f****** go for it, man.”

And Bob's collaborator Midge blamed the controversy on "human nature" but suggested he's frustrated by the criticism Band Aid has faced over the years.

He said: "We’ve had 40 years of this. The amazing thing is we’re talking about this piece of music, this little pop song, 40 years later.

"And it’s not an exclusive club; any musician can stand up and say, ‘Well (proceeds from) my next record are going to go to whatever and I will do with them what I see fit.’ Fine.

"But in order to do that you don’t have to try to destroy something that has been nothing but good. And that’s what seems to happen. But for God’s sake, it’s a piece of music and it’s not made to be analysed.”

Earlier this month, Ed explained why he was uncomfortable with the remix by re-sharing a post by Ghanaian-English star Fuse ODG.

He posted to his Instagram Story: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by [Fuse ODG].

“This is just my personal stance. I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all.”

Rapper Fuse refused to join the 2014 supergroup - which also included the likes of One Direction, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding, and original contributor Bono - and accused the song of "costing the continent trillions" by stifling its "economic growth, tourism and investment" with its "dehumanising imagery".

Fuse's post read in part: "Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity."