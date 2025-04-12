Bob Mortimer no longer fears death after seeing “light” during his life-saving heart operation.

Almost a decade after undergoing his surgery, the 65-year-old comedian and star of ‘Last One Laughing’ made the comments during an appearance on Kathy Burke’s ‘Where There’s a Will, There’s a Wake’ podcast.

Bob, who was almost 10 years ago diagnosed with severely blocked arteries , which led to a triple heart bypass operation in 2015, said: “I did see the light at the end of the tunnel. I experienced going towards the light and feeling happier than I have ever felt, ever.”

During his heart surgery procedure, Bob’s heart was stopped for 32 minutes.

He added: “I don’t feel scared about death, I just feel so frustrated and sad to think I won’t see how stories end. My children’s story. My wife’s. The football.

“All the stories going on in the world that you’re going to miss the end of.”

Doctors discovered 95 per cent of his arteries were blocked, prompting the urgent operation.

Bob secretly married his long-time partner Lisa Matthews, 58, just 30 minutes before the surgery. Recalling the events at a press conference the following year, Bob said: “I found out I needed heart surgery on the Thursday, so I made a will on the Friday.

“ Found out I couldn’t get married to Lisa because you have to give 21 days’ notice. But my consultant said I was incredibly ill, so the registrar in London – I don’t live in London – gave me permission to get married on the Monday.”

He continued: “I got married at half 9 on the Monday then went into hospital for the operation at 10.” Only Lisa and their two sons were present at the intimate ceremony.

In recent months, Bob has revealed further health struggles.

He was left unable to walk for part of the latest series of ‘Gone Fishing’ after contracting shingles.

“It was the worst health year of my life to be honest and you know what, it was worse than my heart period,” he said.

The virus left him with significant muscle loss, requiring a wheelchair for parts of the filming.

Speaking on the show, Bob said: “At the moment the consultant saying I’m heading for 80 per cent muscle recovery in my leg and she said ‘you’ll just have to see what that means for you’.

“The muscles I’ve lost, I’ve lost… but other ones can compensate for it, you know what I mean? I can make the other muscles stronger but I have a terrible feeling I’m never going to be able to run again and you know that I used to like to run Paul.”