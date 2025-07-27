Bob Odenkirk "had a lot of attitude" when he joined Saturday Night Live.

Bob Odenkirk has fond memories of Saturday Night Live

The 62-year-old star served as a writer on the long-running TV comedy series between 1987 and 1991, but Bob admits that his attitude towards the show has evolved over time.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I was too hard on the show.

"I had a lot of attitude when I got hired there, like, 'This show could be better, this show could be Monty Python, this should be more cutting edge, this should be more dangerous.' And I was frustrated by it not representing purely my point of view. I wanted it to be me, my show."

Bob now realises that his ambitions were unrealistic.

He said: "It's not my show! It's a show that is shared by everyone who's in that cast, and everyone who's in that writing staff, and it's shared by generations, and not one generation.

"Everybody in America watches it, and it's a reference point for everyone. I think the 50th just made me more aware [than] ever of the amazing work that's been done there."

Bob's attitude towards Saturday Night Live has changed as he's aged, with the actor now more aware of what is and isn't possible.

He said: "It's a bigger challenge than I thought it was when I worked there.

"When I worked there I was 25, I was like, 'C'mon, dammit! We can do better! This is easy!' And it literally was the years since I've left that I went, 'Wait a second, that show is almost impossible to do at all.'"

Bob would actually love to host the TV show one day.

He shared: "I would love that opportunity. I have mad respect for the effort of that show, and I would dream of being able to host."

Bob has already spoken to Saturday Night Live bosses about hosting the show, and he remains on friendly terms with the cast and crew.

The actor said: "There's been conversation about it. They don't have me locked out. I'm friends with everybody there, and I know so many of the writers, and I know so many of the actors. It's just part of my life."