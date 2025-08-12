Bob Odenkirk "turned grey right away" after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul in 2021

The 62-year-old actor has recalled how he was lucky that co-stars Ray Campbell and Patrick Fabian were nearby after he suffered a medical emergency during filming for the Breaking Bad spin-off in 2021 as he likely would have died had the incident happened in his trailer.

Bob told Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend: "It was during Covid shooting, so we were separate from the crew.

"And luckily, I didn't go to my trailer. If I'd gone to my trailer, I wouldn't be here, because they don't bother you (in the trailer)."

Odenkirk recalled how Campbell and Fabian's screams for help were initially mistaken as laughter at first due to the social distancing provisions in place on the set.

He said: "It took a few seconds to realise people were screaming."

Bob was grateful to the show's medical officer Rosa Estrada as she "immediately" began CPR after learning that no defibrillator would be available for 15 minutes.

The Nobody actor later had two stents put in his coronary arteries after suffering the widow-maker heart attack but has no memory of the time he spent in hospital.

He said: "It was just a blank... I'm leaving the hospital a week later. That's my first memory is talking to the doctor on my exit interview. So I was there for a week. I don't have any memory of the hospital at all."

Bob previously discussed how his heart attack had ended up giving him a massive boost as it provided him with the inspiration needed to take advantage of his second chance at life.

The Emmy-winning star said: "I came out of it with a strangely fresh energy towards my whole life, like I was born again. Like: 'Hey, everybody! ... Let's go back to work and make stuff!'"

He added: "I really want to stay in touch with what happened there because it really was a great reconnection to being alive. And so I'd love to ruminate on it every day and try to reconnect."

Bob previously credited his daughter Erin with helping during his recovery as she left him notes in the style of Christopher Nolan's movie Memento after he woke up every day struggling to remember previous events.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You made a chart for me of what happened the last week.

"Every day I woke up and I didn't know what had happened to me or kind of almost what was happening, and Erin made a nice chart it was her version of the movie Memento, where I could look up and see: 'You had a heart attack, these people visited, then you came to, you had the surgery.'"