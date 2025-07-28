Bonnie Blue thinks Andrew Tate is a "nice guy".

Bonnie Blue at screening of her new documentary / Credit: Rick Sky / BANG Showbiz

The 26-year-old adult entertainer actress met the controversial influencer – who has become notorious from promoting misogynistic views on social media – on the Disruptors Podcast recently and claims that he is very different from what the public might suspect.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other media at a screening of documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, she said: "Brilliant, nice guy.

"He sort of showed a lot more personality, I think, than normal, because I wasn't afraid. I didn't feel intimated by him.

"I asked him to get on his knees. I made him do silly TikToks and stuff. And I think he was shocked by that, because usually when people meet him, they've been intimidated, feel like they've got to abide by his rules. But I'm an independent woman, and if I want to ask him to be on his knees, I will. He didn't, by the way, he refused."

Bonnie explained how she declined to judge Tate based on the public perception of the influencer as she claims that she has also been falsely presented to the world because of her explicit stunts on raunchy sites such as OnlyFans.

She said: "I've obviously seen a lot online about Andrew Tate, and the last thing I'm going to do is judge or make assumptions, because if someone who hadn't me me, online I'm a predator, I'm a groomer, I'm disgusting, I'm vile. If you were to meet me in person, you'd have a completely different opinion.

"And I've seen in a podcast, Andrew Tate said the same. He's like, everyone has got so much to say about me, yet everyone you know that he's met in recent months, or however many years, they're not saying that.

"They said they've had a good experience. So I was like, I'm not going to sit here and judge, because I know how dirty I've been done by the media.

"So now I don't judge. I meet someone, I make my own opinion, and from that, that's where my judgement will fall."

Bonnie – whose real name is Tia Billinger – adopted her moniker when she started working as a cam girl but admits that Bonnie is now more than a "character".

She said: "It started off 100 per cent as a character, and then it really started to blur into one, because I started to enjoy it, I sort of, I guess, went from it being two separate people to it becoming a combined person.

"So, yeah, it's the real me. How I am on screen is sort of how I am. I do have a good sense of humour. I will happily p*** people off. And that's just who I am. It's how I'll always be."

Bonnie features in the Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story and she decided to make the TV show to give the public an insight into her life and why she makes explicit content.

Blue said: "I more wanted to show the behind-the-scenes. I'm not traumatised. I come from a beautiful family. I genuinely love my life. I'm super grateful for it, and that the men I interact with are also amazing.

"They're wonderful people, and I've been so grateful to get to know them. And I think I just want to show more, because a lot of people just see the 15-second rage bait clip.

"They may see a video, and that's as far it goes. I was like, I wish people could see more, I guess, of me and more of the life. It's not just about making a sex tape. There's a lot more to it, and I hope that people sort of get that from the documentary."

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 29 July.