Bonnie Blue is keen to make a sex education TV series.

Bonnie Blue wants to make a sex education series

The 26-year-old adult entertainer recently appeared in Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story - which focused on her stunt to bed 1,057 men in 12 hours - and following the interest in the film, she wants to do more to help people improve their intimate lives.

Speaking at the launch of her documentary, she told host Anna Richardson: “Everyone wants different things, everyone has different requirements.

“I know from sleeping with thousands of people everyone wants it differently, so they [men] know not to assume that every woman wants it the same way. If they’re going too fast or if they’re being too rough, speak up.

“You’ve got a voice. Tell them you don’t want it like that, tell them how you want it.”

But Bonnie insisted she isn't a "world educator", simply just a performer and businesswoman.

She said: “I didn’t join this industry to say, ‘I want to change the world’. I’m not the world educator.”

Former Naked Attraction host Anna replied: “But in a way, you are.”

Meanwhile, Bonnie has claimed she has been inundated with messages from "big celebrities" who want to sleep with her - but she's turned them all down.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “My inbox is always busy. I get messages from big celebrities all the time. A lot of footballers and pop stars contact me. I might have had politicians too, but I wouldn’t know because I couldn’t name any of them.

“Celebrities message me because they think I’m going to get on my knees for them just because they’re famous. But I

“Some famous singers have told me they want to meet for a social media opportunity, so I’ve met them. But when I’ve turned up, they’ve asked me to go to the back of the studio for sex. That’s not something I entertain."

However, Bonnie would be open to offers from famous men if they agreed to be filmed having sex for the footage to be made public.

She said: “If they want to make a sex tape and show their face, that’s brilliant. My pants will be down. But if they want to do it behind the scenes, no chance.”