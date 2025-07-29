Bonnie Blue gets death threats "every single day".

The 26-year-old adult entertainer has earned notoriety from her extreme stunts such as having sex with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, earning millions from the content.

Just as Bonnie has many fans, she also has many haters online who troll her for her work and make threats against her life.

The fear that these threats could materialise as something genuine in the real world has resulted in her not leaving her house without bodyguards for six months.

Speaking at a screening of new documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, she told BANG Showbiz and other media: "I think we're in a world where, unfortunately, things happen to people, whether they've got money or not, whether they're famous or not, and that's disgusting. It's terrible that we live in a world where bad things happen to people all the time.

"But yeah, I'm fully aware that I get death threats every single day, so I'd be stupid to walk down the street without it, but I'm also OK with it."

Hitting back at her female critics, Bonnie insists she doesn't feel "endangered" when out in public but has her security team in case the worst thing did happen.

Bonnie said: "I'm aware that most of my hate comes from women that can't be a**** to get off the sofa, so I don't ever feel endangered, and when I'm out in person, honestly, everyone's so amazing to me.

"They're so sweet, they're so nice, so I don't feel scared. It's more just a safety net so that I can go out and I can be carefree. "Yeah, it can be difficult, but I would 100 per cent do everything to get back in the position I'm in now."

Bonnie even argues that the attention on her actually makes her "safer" in a way.

She said: "I sometimes think, why bother with me? Like I've got too many eyes on me. So I sometimes think that actually puts me in a safer, you know, position.

"But for women, and it has been the case for so many years, and it's terrible that it's not always safe to walk down the street on your own.

"You're not safe, you know, walking down an alleyway, which is disgusting.

"I've got the money to make sure I've got security, so that's exactly what I do."

Bonnie has become famous off the back of her sex stunts but she is adamant that notoriety is not something she ever wanted.

Blue - whose real name is Tia Billinger - said: "I never thought, 'Oh I wanna be famous, I wanna be this.'

"Getting into porn before sort of myself, you weren't really a celebrity from porn, you wasn't really as well known as this.

"So if I wanted to make it as a celebrity, I wouldn't have chose porn, I would've tried a different avenue.

"It just so happened that I've grown so big that – I mean I hate the word fame but like, yeah, I do now get stopped for photos."

1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 29 July.